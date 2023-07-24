Deputies rescue deer trapped in sewer tank
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT/Gray News) - Deputies safely rescued a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank in Virginia, WYMT reports.
Officials with the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook, saying they responded to a call about an animal in distress Saturday.
Deputies found a deer trapped in a sunken sewer tank at a location on Rakes Ridge Road.
Deputies said they worked with neighbors to rescue the deer.
