Columbia Parks & Recreation park life scavenger hunt

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Parks & Recreation is celebrating National Parks and Recreation Month with a park life scavenger hunt.

Officials urge people to gather their teams to help find “Lilly,” the Lesirue Lark in a way to rediscover the Columbia City Parks.

The hunt begins on July 24 and ends on August 18. Officials said to call 803-545-3100 for more information and register your team here.

