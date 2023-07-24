Back-to-school dates for Midlands schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands students are heading back to school over the next three weeks and WIS News 10 has compiled a list of the first day of school for districts in the area.
Monday, July 31st
Clarendon County School District
Tuesday, August 1st
Lexington County School District 3
Wednesday, August 2nd
- Fairfield County School District
- Saluda County School District
Thursday, August 3
- Kershaw County School District
- Sumter County School District
Monday, August 7th
- Lexington County School District Two
- Orangeburg County School District
Tuesday, August 8
- Lexington County School District Four
- Richland County School District Two
Wednesday, August 9
- Lexington County School District One
- Newberry County School District
Monday, August 14
Calhoun County School District
Lee County School District
Tuesday, August 15
Lexington-Richland Counties School District Five
Wednesday, August 16
Richland County School District One
If you haven’t already, make sure you check your child’s back-to-school supply list and the required vaccinations needed for students to return to school.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.