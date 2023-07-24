SkyView
Back-to-school dates for Midlands schools

Midlands students are heading back to school over the next three weeks and WIS News 10 has compiled a list of the first day of school for districts in the area.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands students are heading back to school over the next three weeks and WIS News 10 has compiled a list of the first day of school for districts in the area.

Monday, July 31st

Clarendon County School District

Tuesday, August 1st

Lexington County School District 3

Wednesday, August 2nd

  • Fairfield County School District
  • Saluda County School District

Thursday, August 3

  • Kershaw County School District
  • Sumter County School District

Monday, August 7th

  • Lexington County School District Two
  • Orangeburg County School District

Tuesday, August 8

  • Lexington County School District Four
  • Richland County School District Two

Wednesday, August 9

  • Lexington County School District One
  • Newberry County School District

Monday, August 14

Calhoun County School District

Lee County School District

Tuesday, August 15

Lexington-Richland Counties School District Five

Wednesday, August 16

Richland County School District One

If you haven’t already, make sure you check your child’s back-to-school supply list and the required vaccinations needed for students to return to school.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

