Back-to-school dates for Midlands schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands students are heading back to school over the next three weeks and WIS News 10 has compiled a list of the first day of school for districts in the area.

Monday, July 31st

Clarendon County School District

Tuesday, August 1st

Lexington County School District 3

Wednesday, August 2nd

Fairfield County School District

Saluda County School District

Thursday, August 3

Kershaw County School District

Sumter County School District

Monday, August 7th

Lexington County School District Two

Orangeburg County School District

Tuesday, August 8

Lexington County School District Four

Richland County School District Two

Wednesday, August 9

Lexington County School District One

Newberry County School District

Monday, August 14

Calhoun County School District

Lee County School District

Tuesday, August 15

Lexington-Richland Counties School District Five

Wednesday, August 16

Richland County School District One

If you haven’t already, make sure you check your child’s back-to-school supply list and the required vaccinations needed for students to return to school.

