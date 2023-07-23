SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.
FILE - Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

A shooting early Saturday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men, police said.

Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when gunfire rang out from an alley at a group of people.

A man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle around 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night, also on the city’s South Side.

Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes. Forty people were shot, four fatally, across Chicago over the July 14 weekend, according to WLS-TV.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and...
‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through
An investigation by law enforcement found surveillance video from the victim’s apartment...
Man sentenced to life in prison for violent sexual assault of University of South Carolina student
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County birthday party
Winnsboro family increases reward after birthday party shooting

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Effingham man fatally drowns at Sumter County private pond
FILE - Police were still looking for the gunman on Sunday.
Houston police say 5 people were wounded in a shooting at an after-hours nightclub
FILE - Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaves the Yardley boat ramp heading down the Delaware...
Police narrow search for infant lost in flash flood, after 2-year-old sister’s body found
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front...
‘Barbie,’ in 1st, and ‘Oppenheimer,’ in 2nd, fuel historic box office bonanza