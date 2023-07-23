Trenholm Little League Majors Softball to represent S.C. at regional tournament

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community members sent off nine Richland One students on their way to the Little League Softball Southeast region tournament.

The Trenholm Little League Majors softball team is set to compete at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24 in Warner Robins, Georgia, where they will face the McLean Softball Little League team from Virginia.

The winning team will move on to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina August 6-13.

The team earned a spot in the regional tournament after beating Irmo 7-5, in the state championships on Sunday, July 9.

“It was a hard-fought game against Irmo. The team was pretty ecstatic when they won and were named state champions. The team has worked really hard for it and they’ve earned the chance to go to regionals,” said Kennedy Moore, the team’s assistant coach and a physical education teacher at Brennen Elementary School.

The members of the team are:

Darielle Peay – W.G. Sanders Middle School

Sunny Carlisle – Crayton Middle School

Kaiyah Hampton – Crayton Middle School

Jessica Terry – Crayton Middle School

Grayson Cobia – Crayton Middle School

Olivia Buchanan – Crayton Middle School

Lucy Hoppmann – Crayton Middle School

The game will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

An official watch party for the team’s first game will be held at the Nickelodeon Theater at 1607 Main Street in Columbia. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and admission is free.

