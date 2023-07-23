SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Trenholm Little League Majors Softball to represent S.C. at regional tournament

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Community members sent off nine Richland One students on their way to the Little League Softball Southeast region tournament.

The Trenholm Little League Majors softball team is set to compete at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24 in Warner Robins, Georgia, where they will face the McLean Softball Little League team from Virginia.

The winning team will move on to the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, North Carolina August 6-13.

The team earned a spot in the regional tournament after beating Irmo 7-5, in the state championships on Sunday, July 9.

“It was a hard-fought game against Irmo. The team was pretty ecstatic when they won and were named state champions. The team has worked really hard for it and they’ve earned the chance to go to regionals,” said Kennedy Moore, the team’s assistant coach and a physical education teacher at Brennen Elementary School.

The members of the team are:

  • Darielle Peay – W.G. Sanders Middle School
  • Sunny Carlisle – Crayton Middle School
  • Kaiyah Hampton – Crayton Middle School
  • Jessica Terry – Crayton Middle School
  • Grayson Cobia – Crayton Middle School
  • Olivia Buchanan – Crayton Middle School
  • Lucy Hoppmann – Crayton Middle School

The game will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

An official watch party for the team’s first game will be held at the Nickelodeon Theater at 1607 Main Street in Columbia. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and admission is free.

Click here to RSVP for the watch party.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and...
‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through
An investigation by law enforcement found surveillance video from the victim’s apartment...
Man sentenced to life in prison for violent sexual assault of University of South Carolina student
Arrested in connection with the attack of an elderly woman
Bond denied for adults charged in connection with a violent attack on elderly woman
1 dead, 2 injured at Fairfield County birthday party
Winnsboro family increases reward after birthday party shooting
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy

Latest News

The kids took part in discussions such as the history of the fire department and received...
Columbia-Richland Fire Department graduates 2023 Youth Academy students
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden hold a contest for people to pick the name of Riley's pup.
Riverbanks Zoo needs your help naming harbor seal pup
Columbia-Richland Fire Department annual youth academy
Columbia-Richland Fire Department annual youth academy
2023 CFRD Youth graduation ceremony