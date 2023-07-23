Newberry County Sheriff’s Office investigating ultralight aircraft crash

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash of an ultralight aircraft near the Newberry County Airport.

Deputies said at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Newberry County 911 received a call concerning an aircraft crash.

First responders found the aircraft alongside Airport Road upon arrival.

According to investigators, the aircraft had two people on board, the pilot and one passenger.

Deputies said the passenger received injuries and was taken to a trauma center. The pilot had no injuries that required transport, deputies stated.

A preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft did not gain enough altitude to clear power lines and the pilot put the aircraft down to avoid the obstacle.

