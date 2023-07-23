Effingham man fatally drowns at Sumter County private pond

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Effingham man fatally drowned Saturday at a private pond in Sumter County.

According to Sumter Fire officials they receive a call for a possible drowning at around 4:30 p.m. in the 10500 block of Lynches River Road

Sumter County Coroner, Robbie Baker identified the man as 54-year-old Joseph Causey, Jr.

Baker said Causey was in a boat with a relative when he fell into the water and subsequently drowned.

Firefighters, along with locals, were able to get Causey out of the water; however, Causey was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

