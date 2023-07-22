Winnsboro family increases reward after birthday party shooting

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Winnsboro family continues to seek answers about the death of their son, who was shot and killed at a 21st birthday party in Fairfield County.

On Saturday, July 1, Fairfield County deputies responded to a shooting at the 1400 block of West Peach Road around 9:30 p.m. Deputies said an unknown individual shoot into a crowd of people during the party.

Tyon Byrd, 21, was struck by the gunfire alongside two other men. Byrd was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

So far, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Byrd’s family announced recently they were offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The reward was increased to $11,000 in total thanks to an anonymous donation.

The Byrds said hundreds of people were at the party that night and are certain someone saw something that can help solve this case.

The Byrds are urging witnesses who were there that night to share any information with investigators.

“I personally feel like we’re stuck,” said Sylvia Byrd, “Like there is no next until we get some sort of answers. Like I was saying, we can’t even properly grieve because we don’t know what happened. I don’t care why they did it, I just want to know who did it.”

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery said deputies are following every lead they can find but need the community’s help to get justice for Byrd and his family.

“We gotta do what we gotta do. We need to get them off the street,” said Montgomery.

Anyone who has seen anything on the night of the shooting that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 803-815-4191 or via email at Fcsotipline@gmail.com.

