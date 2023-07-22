South Carolina State University students named White House HBCU Scholars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two juniors from South Carolina State University (SC State) were named 2023 White House HBCU Scholars.

The students were named among 102 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Victoria Jordan and Kenard Holmes are among five White House HBCU Scholars in South Carolina.

“Both students are fine examples of the intellectual promise, leadership, and determination present in SC State’s student body,” said SC State President Alexander Conyers.

The three other White House HBCU Scholars represent Voorhees University, Allen University, and Denmark Technical College.

During the academic school year, the students will serve as ambassadors of the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the U.S. Department of Education, and their respective HBCUs.

In a news release, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona congratulated the scholars.

“On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education and everyone across the Biden-Harris Administration, I congratulate each of our 2023 HBCU scholars on this prestigious recognition and thank them for their commitment to serving their communities,” said Cardona.

The program will give each student the chance to partner with one another to develop ideas to commercialize technology derived from NASA intellectual property that can improve their campus and surrounding communities.

