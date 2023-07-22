Missing teen found safe in Greenville County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office reported a missing teen has been found safe in Greenville County.

Deputies said Oscar Washington Davis, 13, was last seen leaving his home during the early morning hours of July 20.

Deputies said arrangements are now being made to return Davis back home.

