SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man known for impersonating popular ‘Star Wars’ character arrested for child porn

A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned on child pornography charges. (Source: WLWT)
By Brian Hamrick, WLWT
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WLWT) - A man who spent years performing for kids as a spoof “Star Wars” character has been arrested on child pornography charges.

John Stevens was well known for dressing up as a character from the movie in the Cincinnati area while helping kids.

But investigators said there was a dark side to Stevens’ personality.

Stevens is facing eight counts of possessing child pornography. Detectives said there are photos and videos that are extremely graphic.

Stevens reportedly spent years performing for kids as a character that became known as “Fluke Skywalker” because he resembles actor Mark Hamill.

And that put Stevens in close proximity to children.

“It’s very upsetting, very disturbing,” said Cincinnati Police Detective Mary Braun.

According to Braun, she doesn’t believe he was producing content, but he was keeping the material.

“We have no reason to believe that he was producing anything. We don’t believe there are any local victims,” she said. “We really believe that he was keeping this material for himself.”

Stevens was arrested after a tip from a watchdog operation was received regarding him uploading child porn.

Investigators traced the IP address and found Stevens.

Copyright 2023 WLWT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and...
‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through
The “open casket” funeral of SFC Contreras in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Family of dead soldier pleads with US Army for answers: ‘Their reputation is tainted’
An investigation by law enforcement found surveillance video from the victim’s apartment...
Man sentenced to life in prison for violent sexual assault of University of South Carolina student
The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.
First Alert Traffic: Lexington police advised drivers to use alternate route due to crash

Latest News

Fargo Police Department Honor Guard members carry a memorial urn and flag at the close of...
North Dakota officer killed in ambush remembered as ‘brave young man’
This photo provided by North Slope Borough shows an aerial view of a shallow lake where a...
Dive team deployed after helicopter crashes into Alaska lake; all 4 on board presumed dead
Yardley Makefield Marine Rescue leaving the Yardley Boat Ramp along N. River Road heading down...
Family expresses gratitude after body believed to be missing girl found; search for boy continues
A man who spent years performing in front of kids as a spoof "Star Wars" character is arraigned...
Man known for dressing up as 'Star Wars' character arrested for child porn