FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers and storms tonight and again on Sunday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms tonight with the possibility of another round of rain and storms Sunday afternoon/evening.

First Alert Headlines

- Expect a few showers for this evening with lows in the lower 70s.

- A trough sticks around and brings a 40% chance of rain and a few storms Sunday afternoon/evening.

- Next week looks dry but getting hot again with temperatures warming into the middle 90s most afternoons.

- Hurricane Don isn’t making an impact on land and we have another system in the Central Atlantic that we’re monitoring.

First Alert Summary

A weak boundary is sliding across the Midlands tonight which could help to spark off a few showers and storms before midnight otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Aloft we have a trough that sits over the eastern seaboard. This trough will cause enough uplift to warrant a 40% chance of showers and storms Sunday afternoon/evening.

There is a low level threat that one or two storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and lots of lightning. The Storm Prediction Center has the Midlands hatched in for a marginal risk or a level 1 out of 5 for severe weather on Sunday.

High pressure and an upper level ridge will build over the Southeast for most of next week leading to sunny and dry days with temperatures climbing back into the mid 90s for highs with heat indices topping out in the triple digits each afternoon.

In the tropics we now have Hurricane Don with wind sup to 75 mph but it will weaken Sunday and Monday as it moves over colder waters in the northern Atlantic as it stays out over open waters.

There’s also a group of storms that is moving over the Central Atlantic and it has a 40% chance in the next 2 days and a 60% chance of development in the next 7 days as it approaching the Lesser Antilles. If it can become a tropical storm our next named system will be Emily.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: There’s a 40% chance of some evening showers and storms. Lows are down into the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of afternoon/evening rain and storms. Highs are near 90.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers possible (20%). Highs are in the lower 90s.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Lows in the lower 70s with highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and triple digit feels like temperatures.

