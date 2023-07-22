FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers and storms tonight then turning dry and hot for the new work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is the chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms tonight then drier weather looks to move in for the upcoming work week.

First Alert Headlines

- Expect a few showers and storms for this evening with lows in the lower 70s.

- This week looks dry but getting hot again with temperatures warming into the middle 90s most afternoons.

- Tropical Storm Don is weakening and should die out over the Northern Atlantic this week and we are watching another system in the Central Atlantic.

First Alert Summary

A weak boundary is sliding across the Midlands tonight which could help to spark off a few showers and storms before midnight otherwise it will be partly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Monday we will keep some clouds over the region as what’s left of the trough finally pushes off to the east. A stray shower is also possible in the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s to near 90.

High pressure and an upper level ridge will then build over the Southeast for the rest of the work week leading to sunny and dry days with temperatures climbing back into the mid 90s for highs with heat indices topping out near 100 each afternoon.

Slight rain chances do look to return next weekend as our next system tries to work back over the Carolinas. Saturday has a 20% chance for a few stray showers while there is a 30% of afternoon and evening rain and storms on Sunday.

In the tropics Don has weakened back down to a tropical storm after briefly becoming our first hurricane of the season on Saturday. Don will continue to weaken and should eventually completely die out in the coming days as it moves over the colder waters in the northern Atlantic.

There’s also a group of storms that is moving over the Central Atlantic and it has a 40% chance of development in the next 7 days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles and moves into the Caribbean Sea. If it can become a tropical storm our next named system will be Emily.

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: There’s a 40% chance of some evening showers and storms. Lows are down into the lower 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers possible (20%). Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low to mid 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Lows in the mid 70s with highs in the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Friday: Hot and humid with highs in the middle 90s and triple digit feels like temperatures.

