SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Driver critically injured after running red light, hitting Bud Light truck, troopers say

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Troopers in Florida say a driver is in critical condition after running a red light and crashing into a semitruck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Boy Scout Boulevard in Orange County.

Authorities said the driver of a 2020 Chevy Malibu ran a red light at the intersection and slammed into the side of a semi that was making a turn at the signal.

The truck was carrying Bud Light and other Anheuser-Busch products. The impact of the crash sent beer cans across the roadway.

A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck...
A driver was critically injured after running a red light and crashing into a Bud Light truck in Florida, authorities say.(Florida Highway Patrol)

The 37-year-old man driving the Malibu was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition, according to the FHP.

The driver, a 36-year-old man, of the semi remained at the scene and was not injured.

Troopers said the roadway was able to reopen about three hours after the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
Deputies said a West Columbia man and woman were arrested following a probation check-in in...
Deputies: Two arrested after drugs and firearms recovered during Lexington County probation check-in
Judge Joseph Strickland has served as the county’s master-in-equity for the past 34 years.
Longtime S.C. judge sues Richland County lawmakers to keep his job
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits, verify info for P-EBT cards in S.C.
Jim Murray with his two boys after his amputation surgeries
An Upstate man learning to walk again after four amputations

Latest News

FILE - A North Slope Borough search and rescue team in a helicopter found debris matching the...
Helicopter carrying state workers crashes into remote Alaska lake, no survivors found, officials say
From left to right: Dr. José Luis Bermúdez, Dr. Kathleen McElroy, and Dr. M. Katherine Banks....
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
FILE - This combination of images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office shows, from...
Idaho judge sentences 5 from white nationalist group to jail for conspiracy to riot at Pride event
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district