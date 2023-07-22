Columbia-Richland Fire Department graduates 2023 Youth Academy students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven kids were recognized by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) after completing the department’s Youth Academy.

On Friday each child received a certificate of competition during a brief graduation ceremony held at CRFD Headquarters.

“I am truly impressed with what our department has been able to accomplish through this summer youth academy,” said CRFD Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, “Working in partnership with the Columbia Urban League, it has been our goal for these kids to leave this academy with skills they can use to better themselves and their communities. I look forward to seeing how we can grow this program in the coming years.”

For two weeks -- July 10 through July 21 -- the kids were exposed to lessons on the fire service and how to succeed in the working world.

The kids took part in discussions such as the history of the fire department and received lesions in basic life-saving medical care.

A few of the final lessons covered during the academy focused on how to apply for jobs, dress for success and effectively interview for a job.

Kids who took part in the CRFD Youth Academy were placed by the Columbia Urban League, a multi-service, non-profit agency that promotes financial stability and racial inclusion in our communities.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.