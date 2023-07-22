SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Columbia-Richland Fire Department graduates 2023 Youth Academy students

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven kids were recognized by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department (CRFD) after completing the department’s Youth Academy.

On Friday each child received a certificate of competition during a brief graduation ceremony held at CRFD Headquarters.

“I am truly impressed with what our department has been able to accomplish through this summer youth academy,” said CRFD Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins, “Working in partnership with the Columbia Urban League, it has been our goal for these kids to leave this academy with skills they can use to better themselves and their communities. I look forward to seeing how we can grow this program in the coming years.”

For two weeks -- July 10 through July 21 -- the kids were exposed to lessons on the fire service and how to succeed in the working world.

The kids took part in discussions such as the history of the fire department and received lesions in basic life-saving medical care.

A few of the final lessons covered during the academy focused on how to apply for jobs, dress for success and effectively interview for a job.

Kids who took part in the CRFD Youth Academy were placed by the Columbia Urban League, a multi-service, non-profit agency that promotes financial stability and racial inclusion in our communities.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
Deputies said a West Columbia man and woman were arrested following a probation check-in in...
Deputies: Two arrested after drugs and firearms recovered during Lexington County probation check-in
Judge Joseph Strickland has served as the county’s master-in-equity for the past 34 years.
Longtime S.C. judge sues Richland County lawmakers to keep his job
The “open casket” funeral of SFC Contreras in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Family of dead soldier pleads with US Army for answers: ‘Their reputation is tainted’
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits, verify info for P-EBT cards in S.C.

Latest News

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden hold a contest for people to pick the name of Riley's pup.
Riverbanks Zoo needs your help naming harbor seal pup
Columbia-Richland Fire Department annual youth academy
Columbia-Richland Fire Department annual youth academy
2023 CFRD Youth graduation ceremony
Midlands high school team wins southeastern robotics competition tournament