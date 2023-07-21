SkyView
WATCH LIVE: Chris Christie hosts town hall in downtown Columbia

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — who launched his presidential campaign in May — is set to host a town hall in downtown Columbia on Friday.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Senate’s End.

You can watch the town hall here or on our YouTube page.

