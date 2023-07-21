WATCH LIVE: Chris Christie hosts town hall in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — who launched his presidential campaign in May — is set to host a town hall in downtown Columbia on Friday.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Senate’s End.

You can watch the town hall here or on our YouTube page.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.