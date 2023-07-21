SkyView
Troopers search for driver wanted in Sumter County hit-and-run that killed moped operator

afljkafjidsjioajiofasiosfa(South Carolina Highway Patrol)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported troopers are seeking information about a deadly Sumter County hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said on Friday, July 14, around 9:28 p.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Primary Highway 15 and struck a moped. Troopers add the operator of the moped died as a result of the crash and the suspect fled the scene.

Officials believe the vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado equipped with blue under-glow lights. Troopers said the vehicle may have damage to the front end, windshield, and/or hood area.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, troopers have asked you to submit an anonymous tip by calling the SCHP at 888-CRIMESC or the P3 Tips app online.

