Troopers search for driver wanted in Sumter County hit-and-run that killed moped operator

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reported troopers are seeking information about a deadly Sumter County hit-and-run crash.

Troopers said on Friday, July 14, around 9:28 p.m. an unknown vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Primary Highway 15 and struck a moped. Troopers add the operator of the moped died as a result of the crash and the suspect fled the scene.

Officials believe the vehicle is a dark-colored 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado equipped with blue under-glow lights. Troopers said the vehicle may have damage to the front end, windshield, and/or hood area.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, troopers have asked you to submit an anonymous tip by calling the SCHP at 888-CRIMESC or the P3 Tips app online.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.