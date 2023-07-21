SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Suckers! Do your plants need them or not?

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Suckers! Are they good or bad? What should you do with them on your garden plants?

Can suckers start their own plants? Should you pinch them off, cut them off, or encourage them to live?

Tomatoes in a greenhouse. Growing tomatoes in a heated glasshouse in a cold climate all year...
Tomatoes in a greenhouse. Growing tomatoes in a heated glasshouse in a cold climate all year round. Tomato fruits ripen on tall plants under the glass roof of a hothouse.(irina nazarova; irina nazarova | nieriss - stock.adobe.com)

Sal Sharpe is a gardening expert with Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed and she has the answers.

Sal’s is located at 113 Hilltop Dive in Columbia’s 29203 zip code.

Learn more about gardening at https://www.salslocalseed.com/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been charged after allegedly using...
Pelion man charged for allegedly using $100K of employer’s funds to purchase merchandise
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms this evening, then hot & humid Friday
Brandon Joyner was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces a slew of charges...
‘I find you to be a danger to the community’: Man who shot at police denied bond
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

Midlands Tech 2023 Skills USA Competition
Midlands Tech knows how to build a house in record time!
Midlands Tech 2023 Skills USA Competition
Midlands Tech 2023 Skills USA Competition
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
Fargo's end-of-watch was December 16th, 2011.
Put July 29 on your calendar for the Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Guardians of the Night K9 5K