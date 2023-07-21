Suckers! Do your plants need them or not?
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Suckers! Are they good or bad? What should you do with them on your garden plants?
Can suckers start their own plants? Should you pinch them off, cut them off, or encourage them to live?
Sal Sharpe is a gardening expert with Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed and Seed and she has the answers.
Sal’s is located at 113 Hilltop Dive in Columbia’s 29203 zip code.
Learn more about gardening at https://www.salslocalseed.com/.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.
Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.