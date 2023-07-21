Soda City Live: Single-parent family event brings together resources and community members

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The North East Columbia Empowerment Coalition (NECEC) is partnering with Rooted Vibrationz and Passion 2 Pay Project to host an event that brings together resources for single-parent families.

The Single Parents and Students Refresh for Success Day will feature home buyers’ resources with realtors, financial literacy services from experts, free food, and a school supply giveaway. Teaira Mack, owner of Rooted Vibrationz, says the event addresses the importance of pampering and self-care with massages and other services available for parents.

Jonnieka Farr with NECEC says it’s important for community members and single parents to come together under one roof to connect with each other and offer support.

The Refresh for Success Day is happening Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Grace Christian Church at 5010 Monticello Rd. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Spots are limited!

