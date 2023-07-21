Soda City Live: Local family advocates for Fragile X awareness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families and advocates gathered at the South Carolina State House Friday to bring awareness to Fragile X Syndrome.

Fragile X Syndrome is a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and can cause intellectual disadvantages and can range from mild to severe impairment.

July is National Fragile X Awareness Month and July 22nd is National Fragile Awareness Day. The day is also Fragile X awareness day in South Carolina, following a proclamation from South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

Roger Kuperman is the chairman of the South Carolina Developmental Disabilities Council and two of his daughters live with Fragile X.

He and his wife along with his two girls, join us on a special episode of Soda City Live, to share the obstacles they have faced as a family, bringing awareness and providing resources for their children.

For more information about Fragile X Syndrome, click here.

