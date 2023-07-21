Soda City Live: Columbia Arts Academy celebrates 20 years with special performance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Arts Academy is a place where founder Marty Fort says people from ages 4 to 104 can learn to play a variety of musical instruments.

A group of students and teachers recently got the chance to play for a big audience at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The trip was 3 years in the making and helped celebrate the academy’s 20th anniversary. Fort and teachers Patrick Baxley and Jason Summers performed alongside their percussion student, Jordison Moody.

The group performed a song by Led Zeppelin for Soda City Live. It’s the same song they performed at Carnegie Hall!

