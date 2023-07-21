SCDOT: Construction work planned on Monticello Road on I-20 eastbound

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported drivers should be prepared for temporary traffic delays this weekend on I-20 due to construction.

SCDOT officials said crews will be working starting at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, on the removal and replacement of damaged concrete pavement at the intersection of I-20 eastbound and Monticello Road.

Drivers have been advised by officials, that Exit 68 at Monticello Road (SC-215) on I-20 eastbound will be unavailable. Motorists who wish to use Exit 68 will be directed to Exit 70 at Fairfield Road (U.S. 321), where they may then use I-20 westbound to return to Exit 68 according to officials.

During this time, inside lanes (left lanes) on Monticello Road will be closed in both directions said officials, and left turn movements at the intersection of I-20 eastbound/Buckner Road and Monticello Road will not be allowed during this time.

Southbound traffic on Monticello Road will not be able to turn left onto the I-20 eastbound on-ramp or onto Buckner Road added administrators and southbound motorists on Monticello Road will detour to North Main Street (U.S. 21), turn left onto Fairfield Road (U.S. 321), and enter I-20 at Exit 70 onto Fairfield Road (U.S. 321).

Traffic entering Monticello Road from Buckner Road will only be allowed to turn right.

Officials said there will be signs to help drivers and SCDOT asks motorists to use caution while driving near the work zone. SCDOT officials believe the work will be complete by the end of the weekend.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.