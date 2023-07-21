SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC reports record number of people working, steady unemployment rate

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The man who leads the state’s Department of Employment and Workforce reported good news for the Palmetto State based on June numbers Friday.

SCDEW Executive Director William Floyd said 2.36 million people are working in the state, which represents a record high. That, combined with a 3.1% unemployment rate for June, unchanged from May, spells good news for the state, he said, which is continuing to attract “top-tier employers.”

“As I travel throughout the state, I remind employers of the workforce resources that DEW provides as a partner in the SC Works system,” Floyd said.

The state’s labor force participation rate grew from 56.5% in May to 56.7% in June, he said.

“The summer is a great time to enhance work skills through training, join or re-join our expanding workforce, and earn family-sustaining wages,” Floyd said.

He also touted SCDEW’s ability to develop Individual Employer Plans for recruitment, which can include using the SC Works Online Services system for vetting resumes, virtual or in-person job fairs and hiring events; social media, targeted marketing campaigns and direct referrals.

“DEW representatives and leadership work with employers to customize strategies to meet their needs, whether short-term or long-term,” Floyd said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
Deputies said a West Columbia man and woman were arrested following a probation check-in in...
Deputies: Two arrested after drugs and firearms recovered during Lexington County probation check-in
Judge Joseph Strickland has served as the county’s master-in-equity for the past 34 years.
Longtime S.C. judge sues Richland County lawmakers to keep his job
The “open casket” funeral of SFC Contreras in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Family of dead soldier pleads with US Army for answers: ‘Their reputation is tainted’
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits, verify info for P-EBT cards in S.C.

Latest News

SAFTsagacghSDAGDAS
Missing teen found safe in Greenville County
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers and storms for your weekend
String of gun thefts under investigations
Spreading awareness of Fragile X syndrome
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie — who launched his presidential campaign in May — is...
Chris Christie hosts town hall in downtown Columbia