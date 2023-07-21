SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Put July 29 on your calendar for the Guardians of the Night K9 5K

Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a sad day in our viewing area the day we learned a K9 with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was shot in the line of duty.

Fargo’s end-of-watch was December 16th, 2011. That’s the night the K9 was killed in the line of duty when an armed robbery suspect shot him. This was prior to the dogs getting the custom-fit vests they now receive.

The annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K is run in Fargo’s honor. Earlier at the kickoff of the first Guardians of the Night race, Sgt. Warren Cavanagh and Fargo had run the inaugural race together – never knowing their time together was about to end. A partnership that ended tragically.

Sgt. Warren Cavanagh joined WIS Midday, along with his K9 partner, Biko, who is following in the footsteps of Fargo. And Joni James is the president of the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation. They’re inviting the public to sign up now for the Guardians of the Night event. They’re also looking for sponsors who would like to back the event.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K is Saturday, July 29 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia. The family-run and walk - which are not timed - start at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K race is at 9:30 p.m.

The family-run and walk, which are not timed, start at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K race is at 9:30 p.m. The cost is $35 for the in-person 5k run or walk, and $47 for the virtual run and walk. 35 and $47. And day-of registration is $50.

Sign up at https://www.rcsd.net/k95k/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Department announced a suspect has been charged after allegedly using...
Pelion man charged for allegedly using $100K of employer’s funds to purchase merchandise
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms this evening, then hot & humid Friday
Brandon Joyner was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces a slew of charges...
‘I find you to be a danger to the community’: Man who shot at police denied bond
Jaime Christine Major
POLICE: Burger King assistant manager arrested after serving fries from trash to customers
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance

Latest News

Midlands Tech 2023 Skills USA Competition
Midlands Tech knows how to build a house in record time!
Midlands Tech 2023 Skills USA Competition
Midlands Tech 2023 Skills USA Competition
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Guardians of the Night K9 5K