Put July 29 on your calendar for the Guardians of the Night K9 5K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It was a sad day in our viewing area the day we learned a K9 with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department was shot in the line of duty.

Fargo’s end-of-watch was December 16th, 2011. That’s the night the K9 was killed in the line of duty when an armed robbery suspect shot him. This was prior to the dogs getting the custom-fit vests they now receive.

The annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K is run in Fargo’s honor. Earlier at the kickoff of the first Guardians of the Night race, Sgt. Warren Cavanagh and Fargo had run the inaugural race together – never knowing their time together was about to end. A partnership that ended tragically.

Sgt. Warren Cavanagh joined WIS Midday, along with his K9 partner, Biko, who is following in the footsteps of Fargo. And Joni James is the president of the Richland County Sheriff’s Foundation. They’re inviting the public to sign up now for the Guardians of the Night event. They’re also looking for sponsors who would like to back the event.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K is Saturday, July 29 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia. The family-run and walk - which are not timed - start at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K race is at 9:30 p.m.

The family-run and walk, which are not timed, start at 8:30 p.m. The timed 5K race is at 9:30 p.m. The cost is $35 for the in-person 5k run or walk, and $47 for the virtual run and walk. 35 and $47. And day-of registration is $50.

Sign up at https://www.rcsd.net/k95k/.

