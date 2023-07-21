SkyView
Midlands Tech knows how to build a house in record time!

Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands Technical College’s Building Construction team is continuing to celebrate its win in the 2023 Skills USA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

The team placed second in the nation!

The team’s challenge was to build a mock-up residential house in only two days. And it had to be fitted with electrical, plumbing, masonry, and roofing.

Dr. Barrie Kirk, the Midlands Technical College MTC provost, Robbie Sharpe, the building construction program director, and Cameron Drake, a junior at Midlands Tech, along with other students joined WIS to talk about their great accomplishment and all that Midlands Tech can offer students.

