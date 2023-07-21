SkyView
Lowcountry woman wins lottery after spur-of-the-moment purchase

A Lowcountry woman’s spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket just won her thousands of...
A Lowcountry woman’s spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket just won her thousands of dollars.(Gray)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman’s spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket just won her thousands of dollars.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says the woman told officials that scratching off a top prize win of $300,000 on a ticket made her feel like “a kid in a candy store.”

“I’m not a lottery player,” the woman says.  “But I saw the tickets in the store and thought of my dad who plays the Lottery. So, I tried one. And boom, there it was.”

Lottery officials say she purchased the winning ticket at the S & R Plus store on Highway 162 in Hollywood.

Four more top prizes of $300,000 remain in the $300,000 Bonus Scratch game at odds of 1 in 960,000, according to lottery officials.

They also say that S & R Plus in Hollywood will get a commission of $3,000 for selling the winning ticket.

