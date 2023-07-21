‘I certainly didn’t see that coming:’ Lexington leaders, locals react to plans for 93-acre Lake Murray development falling through

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The proposed multi-million dollar resort community coming to Lake Murray is no more, and elected leaders and members of the Lexington community alike are shocked about this development.

The property owners withdrew their request to have the land annexed into town limits Wednesday.

Smallwood Cove was to be located off Beekeeper Court and North Lake Drive, and would have included a marina, retail space, townhomes and condos.

Controversy has surrounded the proposed 93-acre development since its announcement in May, with locals expressing concerns about the potential impact on traffic, schools and emergency services, and the legality of annexation.

At a rare joint work session with the county and town council on July 12, a capacity crowd came to the Lexington town hall to voice their concerns about the project.

Some who live in Lexington are breathing a sigh of relief following the project’s apparent demise, while others say they feel sorry for the property owners who have faced a great deal of backlash in the last few months.

For many in the Lexington community, it was not the prospect of development they were against, but it was the scope and density proposed.

Lexington town council members Todd Lyle and Todd Carnes say they are disappointed about this news.

“I certainly didn’t see that coming,” Lyle said in an interview Thursday. “We had what I thought were cordial back and forth discussions between our staff and them.”

Lyle said though the property owners’ initial expectations for what the community may have wanted of that location were “sorely mismanaged,” he believed there was a path forward.

“Ultimately the project had an opportunity to be a really great benefit to the public and it’s still a beautiful piece of property,” he said. “It’s very unfortunate that they did that complete withdrawal.”

Carnes said the location has “great potential” as a residential development and Lexington asset.

“The concept was there, it was really an issue of scale, how dense and how big, and those questions are asked and answered over many months generally,” he said.

Lexington mayor Steve MacDougall, who had touted Smallwood Cove and the potential jobs it would have delivered to the area, said in a statement, “We respect the landowners decision to withdraw the petitions and we will continue to ensure that Lexington remains a great place to live, work, play, learn and raise a family for generations to come.”

Town council member Gavin Smith, who was elected one day after the project’s announcement, said in statement, “What I’ve learned since about the project, its’ origins, and how it was managed, has been disappointing, disheartening, and eye-opening as a new member of Council. In the days ahead, I am hopeful that the mistakes of this project can be learned from, and that we can move forward together as a community and Council who always puts the people, transparency, and honesty first. I whole heart-heartedly believe Lexington is still the greatest place to live, learn, and raise a family, and I look forward to continuing the people’s work.”

An initial proposal included 940 townhome units and 160 units of single family homes.

The town was working with the family who owns the property to develop a new plan that would have better suited the area, and a meeting was scheduled for Monday.

However, a letter from the property owners’ attorney, Maynard Nexsen lawyer George Bullwinkel, said that meeting would no longer be necessary.

In a statement, Bullwinkel said, “The landowner has enjoyed Lake Murray for more than 80 years and only wants the best for the community. Regrettably, the annexation and zoning process has overshadowed the thoughtful plans that would have opened up community access to this beautiful location. My client has elected to withdraw annexation and rezoning efforts at this time.”

Cheryl Wilson Huntley, who has owned property near the proposed development for almost 50 years, responded to that statement with an apology.

“I’m sorry if we came across like a lion, but this was thrown on us like a lion, a bad, ticked-off, momma lion,” she said. “And that’s how it came across to us. Pretty much, ‘It’s a done deal, there ain’t nothing you can do about it.’ And don’t mess with good ol’ country folks.”

Wilson Huntley spoke out against Smallwood Cove at the meeting last week.

She believes Lexington is growing too fast, citing the fact that she says she sometimes cannot get out of her yard around school dismissal time due to heavy traffic in both directions.

“It’s not the ‘country’ Lexington used to be, the nice sweet community,” Wilson Huntley said. “It’s become ‘ehhhh,’ and I don’t like it.”

Peggy Miller, who lives in Lexington, echoed those sentiments, and said she was pleased the project had been scrapped.

“Lexington has a traffic issue, we’re building new schools all the time, I just don’t think we have the infrastructure for it,” she said.

Though plans for Smallwood Cove have fallen through – for now – Lyle expressed a willingness to work with the property owners again if in the future they decide to come back to council with another proposal.

The state had already appropriated $16 million for a new conference center to be built as a part of the development.

A spokesperson for the town says that venue remains a possibility, but there are no plans for a new location at this point.

