Furry Friend Friday - Sun and Moon

Sun and Moon are up for adoption from Pawmetto Lifeline.
Sun and Moon are two 3-month-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sun and Moon are two 3-month-old kittens up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!

Is it written in the stars for Sun and Moon to be a part of your family? These adorable girls were found in very bad condition living outside in the heat. They were severely dehydrated and had very bad upper respiratory infections. They really have come a long way from their initial condition.

Sun and Moon are happy and healthy now and ready for their fur-ever home! They are a bonded pair. “Bonded pair” basically means that they want to be together forever! These beautiful, sweet sisters are inseparable and get upset when they are apart. Kittens are actually best in pairs because they keep each other entertained and become better socialized pets!

PickMe! SC, South Carolina’s statewide adoption event, ends this Saturday! Don’t miss our best adoption deals of the year! Pawmetto Lifeline is offering reduced-fee adoptions to encourage the community to give a homeless dog or cat a home during this time of severe overcrowding. All kittens are only $25! All cats 6 months and up and all dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

