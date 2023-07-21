FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few showers and storms for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps will be a bit cooler with chances of showers for the next few days.

First Alert Headlines

- Expect a few showers for this evening, then we see a few showers here and there.

- We see a chance of some midday showers for Saturday as a front moves through and stalls to our south.

- A trough sticks around and brings a 30% chance of rain and a few storms Sunday and Monday.

- Tuesday we have partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers and storms.

- Tropical Storm Don isn’t making an impact on land and we have another system in the Central Atlantic that we’re keeping our eyes on.

First Alert Summary

We have a cold front that’s approaching from the north this evening. It will bring a 40% chance of showers and a few storms to the area. Lows are in the mid 70s.

wis (WIS)

The front will linger into Saturday and brings a 40% chance of showers in the midday hours. Highs are in the upper 80s with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Aloft we have a trough that sits over the eastern seaboard. This trough will cause enough uplift to warrant a 30% chance of showers and storms for both Sunday and Monday. Expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies for both days with highs near 90.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

We are not seeing as much trough action Tuesday and Wednesday. That means our chances of rain go down to 20%. Highs are in the low to mid 90s.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Don, it is not expected to make landfall in the next 5 days and will weaken as it moves over colder waters in the northern Atlantic after the weekend.

There’s also a group of storms that is moving over the Central Atlantic and it has a 40% chance in the next 2 days and a 60% chance of development in the next 7 days as it approaching the Lesser Antilles.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

First Alert Forecast

Tonight: There’s a 40% chance of some evening showers and storms. Lows are down into the upper 80s.

Saturday: 40% chance for scattered showers, mainly around midday, otherwise mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon/evening rain and storms. Highs are near 90.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with a few stray showers possible (30%). Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mid 90s with partly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of an isolated storm.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.