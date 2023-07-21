SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

First Alert Traffic: Lexington police advised drivers to use alternate route due to crash

The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.
The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.

Officers said both lanes leading to Sunset Boulevard on Hope Ferry Road are blocked after a crash happened up the road from a McAllister’s Deli restaurant.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies said a West Columbia man and woman were arrested following a probation check-in in...
Deputies: Two arrested after drugs and firearms recovered during Lexington County probation check-in
Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from...
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy
Judge Joseph Strickland has served as the county’s master-in-equity for the past 34 years.
Longtime S.C. judge sues Richland County lawmakers to keep his job
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits
Deadlines coming up to reimburse stolen SNAP benefits, verify info for P-EBT cards in S.C.
Jim Murray with his two boys after his amputation surgeries
An Upstate man learning to walk again after four amputations

Latest News

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) reported drivers should be prepared for...
SCDOT: Construction work planned on Monticello Road on I-20 eastbound
Nightly traffic detours I-26 near Chapin
Officers with the Irmo Police Department are advising drivers to use an alternate route on...
First Alert Traffic: Irmo intersection closed for repairs
First Alert News Desk: Lake Murray Boulevard road closure