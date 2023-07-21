First Alert Traffic: Lexington police advised drivers to use alternate route due to crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has advised drivers to use an alternate route due to a crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Please use caution on Hope Ferry Road at Sunset Boulevard due to a collision. Both lanes leading to Sunset Blvd on Hope Ferry Road are blocked. If possible, take alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/DBRWxlAzEW — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) July 21, 2023

Officers said both lanes leading to Sunset Boulevard on Hope Ferry Road are blocked after a crash happened up the road from a McAllister’s Deli restaurant.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.