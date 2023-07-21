Fire crews put out kitchen fire in Columbia home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department reported crews put out a kitchen fire that was spreading at a home Friday afternoon.

Fire officers said first shift crews made quick work of a kitchen fire that was spreading at a home on Lindella Street, Crews were dispatched to the home shortly after 12:00 p.m. on July 21.

When crews arrived on the scene, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the back of the property according to officials.

Firefighters then entered the home and quickly knocked the majority of the fire down and all people inside the house made it out safely with no injuries say fire officers.

Investigators said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

