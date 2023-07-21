Deputies investigate after Kershaw County pawn shop firearm burglary

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies reported multiple firearms were stolen from a Kershaw County pawn shop.

Officials with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said around 2 a.m. on July 20, two individuals broke into the Pawn It Fast store on Highway 1 South in Lugoff and were able to steal multiple firearms.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are assisting Kershaw deputies with the investigation according to detectives.

Investigators said this is the second Kershaw County gun dealer burglarized within a week. Deputies advised firearms dealers to take extra precautions in securing all firearms.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact Kershaw County deputies at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. You can also email at Investigations@kershaw.sc.gov

