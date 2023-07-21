SkyView
Columbia woman gets scammed by fake Richland County deputy

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving in the Hartsfield Jackson Airport from vacation on Tuesday when she experienced the call that turned into a nightmare.(CLEAR)
By Jalen Tart
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia woman got the scare of her life when an individual posing as a Richland County deputy scammed her out of $14,000.

Kelly Markland and her husband Kevin, were arriving at the Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta, from vacation on Tuesday when she experienced the call that turned into a nightmare.

“And so he says is this Kelly Markland? I said yes it is. He said well I’m calling to let you know that you had a jury summons that you missed and now because you missed it, you’re being held on a bench warrant for your arrest, you’re being held contempt of court and one other charge has been filed against you because you ignored your jury summons,” said Kelly.

Markland said that the scammer scammed her out of $14,000 in payments of Bitcoin and cash. She immediately filed a police report to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) the next day.

Markland is continuing to speak awareness about the scam in her community.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott stated the advancement of new technology can play a role in the recent scams.

“Technology now, they can make it the numbers show up coming from the sheriff’s department when it’s not, said Lott. They’re using deputies’ names that work here. They can go on our website to get the names of deputies. So they’re using things that may seem legitimate but they’re not,” said Lott.

An RCSD spokesperson stated that this is an ongoing issue of people impersonating members of the sheriff’s department to steal your hard-earned money.

Lott encourages locals to continue to stay alert for any other scam call.

Here are some signs of a scam from AARP:

  • Unsolicited calls from people claiming to work for a government agency, public utility, major tech firms, and charity fundraisers.
  • Calls pitching products or services that sound too good to be true. 
  • Automated sales call from companies you have not authorized to call you.

Lott also says if you get a call from a scammer, hang up and be aware of the scam cycles that fall around certain times of the year like tax season, the holidays, and after disasters.

