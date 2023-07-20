Two men arrested for roles in 2021 armed robbery, shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are accused of shooting into a house during a targeted armed robbery in 2021.

Khartae Tyuan Bethel and Darreun Hampton Miller are charged with two counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, discharging a weapon into a dwelling, and criminal conspiracy.

According to Lexington County deputies, Bethel and Miller worked with two other suspects during the planned robbery.

The other co-defendants were shortly arrested after the December 21 shooting.

“We arrested Bethel’s and Miller’s two other co-defendants shortly after the December 2021 shooting that happened during a planned and targeted robbery,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Bethel and Miller were arrested on July 15 and July 19, according to Sheriff Koon.

Both of the suspects are accused of shooting into the home as they ran away.

Which caused one woman who later recovered to suffer from a gunshot wound.

“The kidnapping charges, in this case, stem from the co-defendants allegedly restricting the movement of two victims at a home on Double Eagle Drive,” said Sheriff Koon.

Bethel and Miller are both being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

