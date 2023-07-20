Two arrested after high-speed pursuit through multiple Midlands Counties

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported two men were arrested following a car chase that spanned through Kershaw, Richland, and Fairfield Counties.

Deputies said while executing an early morning drug search warrant at a home on Green Hill Road in Lugoff on July 20, multiple people in the house ran from law enforcement officers.

The Four individuals were able to make it to a nearby vehicle and authorities chased the group to Whiting Way then Highway 601 South, then I-20 West towards Richland County with the pursuit reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.

“This pursuit ended successfully due to the great multi-jurisdictional communications of our dispatchers and our great working relationships with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. A lesson to criminals: justice does not stop at county lines.” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

Richland County deputies joined the chase when the suspects exited on I-77 toward Fairfield County according to deputies. The chase ended in Fairfield County with no injuries or property damage reported.

Deputies said Demetrius Raymond McIwain, 49, of Lugoff, and Van Lydell Starling, 45, of Lugoff were both arrested on drug and firearms charges. McIwain was additionally charged with failure to stop for blue lights. They are currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.