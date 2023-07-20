SkyView
Soda City Live: Richland Library Offering Business Resources Through Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Library is extending an amazing opportunity for local entrepreneurs through their Entrepreneur-in-Residence program and this month features virtual sessions with Communications Strategist, Roshonda Pratt and there are only two sessions left.

EiR Presents: Show Me the Money - Funding for Your Small Business Idea July 20th and Content to Cash - Creating a Profitable & Visible Online Brand August 10th.

Both sessions offer both an in-person or virtual option from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

There is also a unique opportunity to meet one-on-one.

Click here for more.

https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2023-07-20/eir-presents-show-me-money-funding-your-small-business-idea

https://www.richlandlibrary.com/event/2023-07-20/eir-presents-content-cash-creating-profitable-visible-online-brand

