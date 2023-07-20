Soda City Live: NBA Hall of Famer, Alex English to Host Annual Basketball Skills Camp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From being the best to training the best NBA Hall of Famer and USC Men’s Basketball legend Alex English has made quite the name for himself and he continues to legacy by helping new generations through his Basketball Skills Camp.

English has hosted his camp for close to 30 years and many players have gone on to have successful careers in Basketball.

Alex English’s Basketball Skills Camp isn’t your average camp, there is also an academic component.

Students learn terms and have an opportunity to earn scholarships through his foundation.

The camp is 4 days and open for girls and boys ages 7 to 18 and will take place from July 24th to July 27th.

Click here to register.

Click here to sponsor a child.

