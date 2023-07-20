SkyView
Soda City Live: Learn to grow your own pizza garden through Columbia’s Youth Gardening Program

By Madeline Stewart
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Have you ever dreamed of having all the ingredients for your dinner right in your backyard? Jacqueline Williams, the Deputy Director of Operations at the City of Columbia’s Parks and Recreation Department, says it’s simple!

She showed the Soda City Live team how to create your own pizza garden using some materials you might already have at home. She recommends getting a big bucket and drilling some holes in the bottom for drainage. Fill with some pinecones and pine straw, then plenty of soil and some fertilizer. Williams showed us her best bell peppers, tomatoes, and basil that she replanted into one of those containers.

A pizza garden includes anything you’d want to put on your pizza. That could include jalapenos and banana peppers or different varieties of tomatoes and herbs. Choose your own adventure!

For people who are wanting to learn more about gardening, Williams visits different City of Columbia locations and tends to their gardens while giving helpful tips. She also plays a part in the Youth Gardening Program. It’s happening July 26 at the South Edisto Discovery Park on Wiley Street in Columbia

Soda City Live: Entreprenuer-In-Residence