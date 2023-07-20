Soda City Live: Cayce Character Camp helps develop students’ life skills, experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Cayce Police Department is taking part in its 2nd annual Character Camp.

It’s a two-week-long chance for students in Cayce to experience hands-on activities and meet local leaders and law enforcement members.

Campers take trips to places such as the Cayce Wastewater Treatment Plant and SC Fire Academy. They also got a visit from Dominion Energy drone pilots.

Between the trips and demonstrations were motivational speeches from local leaders. Each day had a different character trait theme and activities.

