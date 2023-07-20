SkyView
Police search for alleged Chapin drug store shoplifter

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - Officers have announced they are searching for an alleged shoplifter who stole merchandise from a Chapin area drug store.

Officials with the Chapin Police Department have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole multiple items from Walgreens.

If you know this suspect’s identity or have any information, contact First Sergeant Frick at 803-575-8049 or you can submit an anonymous tip via Midlands Crimestoppers by calling 888-CRIME-SC or submitting a tip here.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

