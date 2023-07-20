SkyView
Midlands lottery winner to quit renting after buying $30K winning scratch-off ticket

A person who won $30,000 off a $2 scratch-off has decided he will no longer rent due to his new...
A person who won $30,000 off a $2 scratch-off has decided he will no longer rent due to his new found fortune.(Louisiana Lottery)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A person who won $30,000 off a $2 scratch-off has decided he will no longer rent due to his newfound fortune.

“I’m tired of renting,” he said. “I’m going to buy something.” Lottery officials said the winner did not believe he won while he scratched off the winning ticked in the parking lot of the Cheap Way #2 on N. Main Street.

The player left two top prizes of $30,000 in the Super 7-11-21 game at odds of 1 in 420,000. Lottery officials said Cheap Way #2 in Sumter received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

