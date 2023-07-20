Midlands lottery winner to quit renting after buying $30K winning scratch-off ticket

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A person who won $30,000 off a $2 scratch-off has decided he will no longer rent due to his newfound fortune.

“I’m tired of renting,” he said. “I’m going to buy something.” Lottery officials said the winner did not believe he won while he scratched off the winning ticked in the parking lot of the Cheap Way #2 on N. Main Street.

The player left two top prizes of $30,000 in the Super 7-11-21 game at odds of 1 in 420,000. Lottery officials said Cheap Way #2 in Sumter received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

