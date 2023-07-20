Longtime S.C. judge sues Richland County lawmakers to keep his job

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a rare legal battle, a longtime judge is suing Richland County lawmakers to keep his job for another four years, arguing that a state senator’s “personal animosity” towards him is the only reason he has not been reappointed.

Judge Joseph Strickland has served as the county’s master-in-equity for the past 34 years.

This position deals with civil non-jury matters and foreclosures.

In a recent lawsuit, Strickland said that the Richland County Legislative Delegation has an obligation to forward his name to Governor Henry McMaster for approval since he was the only person deemed qualified to serve by the Judicial Merit Selection Commission, or JMSC, for the six-year term ending in 2027.

Not all delegation members are on the same page about what the law stipulates when it comes to situations like this, and about how the delegation went about this process.

Strickland is asking the state Supreme Court to intervene in the matter and allow him to continue serving as the master-in-equity.

“Because the JMSC reported out only one candidate and found him qualified, the RCLD was mandated to submit Judge Strickland’s name to the Governor for re-appointment to the office of Master-in-Equity,” Strickland’s complaint reads.

Minority leader Todd Rutherford, who also sits on the delegation and filed the official response on behalf of the panel Wednesday, disagrees.

“Judge Strickland seems to be interpreting the law to say that the Richland County delegation must continue to send his name forward as the only person that can be the master-in-equity in Richland County, and the delegation simply disagrees,” Rutherford said in an interview Wednesday. “The delegation believes that it should be its choice as a delegation who it sends forward. That has been the situation since 1989 when he was first appointed.”

In the delegation’s response, Rutherford writes that this is a political decision beyond what the state Supreme Court should review.

“While the determination as to a candidate’s statutory qualifications to hold the office is vested in the JMSC, the question as to which candidate name to submit the Governor, if any, is undoubtedly a political question reserved for the duly elected Representatives and Senators of the County,” the return reads.

In South Carolina, judicial candidates are first screened by JMSC.

The master-in-equity post is officially appointed by the governor but first must be approved by the local delegation.

The General Assembly then votes on the appointment as a final stamp of approval.

Richland County Legislative Delegation Chair Leon Howard said that a “majority” of delegation members decided not to reappoint Strickland.

“I still think Judge Strickland’s done a good job,” Howard said. “I’m not anti-Judge Strickland. What I am is pro-doing the right thing by the request of the majority of my delegation members.”

Rutherford believes that it is time for someone else to hold the post.

“I don’t know of too many people that have been serving in their same government job for almost 40 years, Judge Strickland is an example of that,” he said. “But I believe the delegation believes, and I think most of the people in South Carolina believe, that someone should not hold a spot in government for almost 40 years.”

Strickland writes in his complaint that “personal animosity” from Sen. John Scott, also a delegation member, is motivating all of this.

The lawsuit says that Scott’s son was allowed to resign rather than be fired after he was accused of stealing from the Richland County courthouse.

Scott declined to comment for this story.

Two weeks ago, Howard sent a letter to the JMSC, asking it to open the application process for Strickland’s position.

Several delegation members, including Sen. Dick Harpootlian, and Representatives Seth Rose and Heather Bauer, argue that Howard did not go through the proper channels to do this, as there was not a vote or public hearing on the matter.

“This is so unnecessary because all we had to do was have a meeting, discuss it, and vote to do something, but none of that happened,” Harpootlian said in a Wednesday interview. “This was all done in secret, and that’s so offensive to me. We’ve got problems in government, but they shouldn’t be compounded by this kind of sinister secrecy.”

Howard argued that this matter was handled appropriately, and said some things need to be done by consensus.

“They were communicated with, not necessarily in writing, but they were communicated with about opening up this process and starting this process over,” he said. “This is nothing I woke up and decided to do on my own.”

Attorney Chris Kenny is representing the trio of Harpootlian, Rose, and Bauer in support of the delegation sending Strickland’s nomination to the governor.

In a return filed Wednesday, he writes, “Even assuming a legislative delegation has the power to simply scrap a nomination procedure in medias res and start over (it does not), the exercise of that power would have to occur pursuant to the RCLD acting as a body, something it has not done here.”

Delegation member Sen. Mia McLeod also filed a return in support of Strickland’s petition on Wednesday.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.