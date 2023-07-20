SkyView
Georgetown County high schooler helps woman pay for groceries

What started off as an inconvenience soon paved the way for a generous act of kindness from a...
What started off as an inconvenience soon paved the way for a generous act of kindness from a student at Andrews High School.(Andrews High School)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - What started off as an inconvenience soon paved the way for a generous act of kindness from a student at Andrews High School.

Student S’navaeh Cumbee was working at Food Lion when a woman came into the store.

The woman was having trouble paying for her items as her banking system went down.

Cumbee decided to help the woman out by paying for her groceries.

“We applaud S’navaeh for her good deed and selflessness,” Andrews High School stated in a July 11 Facebook post.

The full post can be viewed below:

