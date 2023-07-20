FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Few storms this evening, then hot & humid Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s still a chance of some strong cells popping this and we have a First Alert Weather Day for this evening.

First Alert Headlines

- FIRST ALERT Weather Day: There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms this evening, some of them could have strong winds.

- Mid 90s for Friday afternoon with a 30% chance of showers and storms, it will feel like 104.

- Saturday has a 40% chance of showers in the morning and it looks a little drier for the afternoon with temps near 90.

- Sunday we have temps near 90 with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and storms.

- Tropical Storm Don isn’t making an impact on land and we have another system in the Central Atlantic that we’re keeping our eyes on.

First Alert Summary

This evening we still have a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of gusty thunderstorms as an upper level disturbance moves over the Midlands. Gusty winds are the primary problems we are looking at from this system.

Lows are in the mid 70s tonight and our chances of rain diminishes after 11pm.

Friday is hot and humid as a western flow kicks up and taps into the heat out west. It bumps up our temperatures to around 96. With the humidity we have heat index values near 104 so stay safe in the heat! There’s a 30% chance of showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday our front stalls to the south and it brings a 40% chance of showers, especially for the morning hours. By the afternoon expect highs near 90 with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday is also near 90 with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain and storms. Monday we repeat with the same conditions as a trough in the jet stream sits over the region that will bring enough uplift for another 30% chance of afternoon storms.

We see low 90s Tuesday with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

In the tropics we have Tropical Storm Don, it is not expected to make landfall in the next 5 days and will weaken as it moves over colder waters in the central Atlantic after the weekend.

There’s also a group of storms that will move east into the Central Atlantic and once it’s there it has a 20% chance of development in the next 7 days.

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Weather Day This Evening: Few storms could pop up with gusty winds possible. Lows are in the mid 70s.

Friday: Hot and humid again. A couple storms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will hit the mid-90s. It will feel like around 104.

Saturday: Scattered showers during the morning hours with a 40% chance. A tad cooler, with highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm (30%). Highs are in the upper 80s to near 90.

Tuesday: Conditions look a little drier with lows in the low 70s and highs reaching the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms.

