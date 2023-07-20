SkyView
Extreme heat prompts sole Lee County homeless shelter to expand operation

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The first and only homeless shelter in Lee County is extending its operating hours to help those in need from deadly summer temperatures.

Lee County Shared Hope (LCSH), a privately funded 501(c)(3) non-profit, purchased and renovated a former optometrist office in Bishopville to serve as an emergency shelter during hurricanes and winter months.

Since the “warming/dry center” was opened in March of this year, the shelter has offered showers, hot meals, hygiene products, and more every Friday starting at 5:30 p.m.

“We, in the last year, have serviced over 300 people,” said Luke Giddings, LCSH President turned Mayor of Bishopville.

Twenty-one-year-old Giddings is the youngest mayor in South Carolina history and the fourth youngest mayor in the United States.

Giddings confirmed with WIS that LCSH board members and volunteers will open the shelter’s doors at mid-day starting this Thursday for those to come in and cool off from the heat.

“The community kind of really grasped the idea [of a homeless shelter] because we’ve never had one before. They started supporting us. So now we’re able to offer… a couple of things here during the summer,” continued Giddings.

In addition to the cooling center which will run for the next couple of weeks, LCSH is already offering cold water and cold towels through a Coca-Cola cooler outside.

“Although we are, again, privately funded and we barely have enough funds to operate just in the winter, we’re able to offer these programs courtesy of Coca-Cola and other organizations that are supporting us. So, if you can, why not? I mean, even if it bleeds you dry, at least you did some good,” concluded Giddings.

LCSH is encouraging those who can to donate either time or tangible items to carry their temporary summer service forward.

While all donations are welcomed, Giddings specifically requested handheld, battery-operated fans to distribute from the shelter.

Information on how to volunteer and/or donate to LCSH is available here.

