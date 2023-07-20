Deputies: Two arrested after drugs and firearms recovered during Lexington County probation check-in

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies said a West Columbia man and woman were arrested following a probation check-in in Lexington County.

Jamie Spencer, 45, and Elizabeth Allen, 38, were arrested after detectives recovered approximately 360 grams of fentanyl, 180 grams of methamphetamine, steroids, ammunition, and 18 firearms at Spencer’s home during a probation check-in according to officials.

“The Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in earlier this month on this case after an agent with the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services visited Spencer’s home for a probation check-in,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their agent found drug and drug-related items inside Spencer’s home. That’s when the team responded to execute a search warrant on the home.”

Investigators said Allen was arrested because she allegedly moved the firearms from Spencer’s home to a secondary location in an attempt to keep Spencer in possession of the firearms.

“Spencer was not allowed to have possession of the ammunition or firearms due to a previous conviction,” Koon said. “This is a great example of how strong relationships between agencies can make a community safer.”

