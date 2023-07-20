SkyView
Deputies search for missing teenager last seen in Newberry County

The Newberry County Sheriff's Department has asked the public for help searching for a missing teenager.
The Newberry County Sheriff's Department has asked the public for help searching for a missing teenager.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies said Oscar Washington Davis, 13, was last seen leaving his home during the early morning hours of July 20 wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and may be barefoot. Deputies add Davis also has red hair.

If you have seen Davis or have any information about the location of Davis, please call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or 911.

