Deputies search for missing teenager last seen in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has asked the public for help searching for a missing teenager.

Deputies said Oscar Washington Davis, 13, was last seen leaving his home during the early morning hours of July 20 wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and may be barefoot. Deputies add Davis also has red hair.

If you have seen Davis or have any information about the location of Davis, please call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or 911.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.