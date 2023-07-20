SkyView
Clemson football dismisses linebacker

Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame...
Clemson players life their helmets before an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson football confirmed on Thursday that linebacker T.J. Dudley has been dismissed.

Dudley’s dismissal is due to a “violation of team rules” according to the university’s athletics department. No additional details were provided.

While redshirting in 2022, Dudley appeared in four games and made two tackles.

Before joining the Tigers, he was a three-time all-state selection at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School in Alabama.

