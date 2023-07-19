We Survived the Holocaust presented at Richland Library on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, you have the opportunity to hear from the author of “We Survived the Holocaust” as part of the “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit at the Richland Library in downtown Columbia.

Frank Baker who lives in the Columbia area wrote “We Survived the Holocaust: The Bluma and Felix Goldberg Story.” It details the story of two young Polish Jews, how they miraculously survived Hitler’s Final Solution and emigrated to South Carolina, and settled in Columbia. Theirs is a powerful story of surviving torture during the killing of six million Jewish men, women, and children by Nazi Germany.

Frank Baker joins WIS at 4:30 p.m. with a preview of tomorrow’s event at the library as part of its ‘Americans and the Holocaust’ series. When you released your book you told me you could have titled this book “Risk, Resilience, and Renewal.”

To be part of the book discussion tomorrow, you can attend the Americans and the Holocaust event series from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Richland Library Main. That’s at 1431 Assembly Street in downtown Columbia.

