SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Jewelry store owner chases down attempted robber

An attempted robbery at Holyoke Mall almost left one jewelry store without one of its priciest items.
By Wesley Days, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - A jewelry store owner in Massachusetts chased down an attempted robber who almost got away with one of its priciest items, and it was all caught on camera.

WGGB reports that on Friday afternoon, a man entered Furnari Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall asking to see a variety of gold chains.

The man was holding a $16,000 Cuban link chain necklace when he ran out of the store, but store owner Joe Furnari quickly ran after him.

“That’s a $16,000 gold chain. I said, ‘I got to get that back. I worked hard for that gold chain,’” Furnari said. “The chase, you know – I haven’t run like that in a long time – and I was just chasing him, and as I got closer to him. I yelled at him, ‘I’m going to catch you! I’m going to catch you!’ He got scared, I think, and he threw the chain down. That’s when a lady picked it up and handed it to me.”

Furnari got the chain back, and thankfully, none of his employees were hurt in the incident.

A police report was filed, and Holyoke Police are investigating. The suspect has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Joyner is accused of shooting at an officer in the Stoneridge Drive area.
Columbia police officer hurt, suspect in custody after reports of shots fired
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified a Columbia man who was incarcerate and found...
Inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center found dead, identified by Coroner
The Camden Police Department said Naomi Ward was last seen on July 15, 2023.
Camden Police search for woman who disappeared after release from medical center
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is on the search for a person of interest in connection...
Sumter County deputies search for ‘persons of interest’ in connection with homicide

Latest News

American Pickbleball tournament at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center
Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office report bond was denied for a man who...
Bail denied for man who allegedly assaulted Sumter County deputy
Trump reacts to letter telling him he's under investigation
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help with their search...
Orangeburg police search for missing teenager